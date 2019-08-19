Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £4,783,500 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

ADM opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,202.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,161.15.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,080.40 ($27.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.