ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.17. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $37.20 million and a PE ratio of 17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.86.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADF Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

