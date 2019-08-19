AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0895 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $154,520.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network and HitBTC. During the last week, AdEx has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00266705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.35 or 0.01361541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

