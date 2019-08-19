ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $13.98 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

