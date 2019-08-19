Achain Achieves Market Cap of $9.48 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, CoinEgg and Indodax. Achain has a market cap of $9.48 million and $784,673.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00265710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01354964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitinka, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Koinex, OOOBTC and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.