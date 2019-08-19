AceD Price Hits $0.0119 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $27,984.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

