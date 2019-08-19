AAC (NYSE:AAC) Shares Up 8.3%

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65, 286,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 315,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAC. ValuEngine downgraded AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

In other news, Director Lucius E. Burch III purchased 51,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $41,312.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,090.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Ebbett purchased 55,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,439.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252 in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AAC by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AAC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About AAC (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

