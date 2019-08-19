A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.79

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.59. A. H. Belo shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHC shares. TheStreet upgraded A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in A. H. Belo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in A. H. Belo by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. H. Belo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A. H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

