A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.79

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.59. A. H. Belo shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHC shares. TheStreet upgraded A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
A. H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.
Read More: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.