$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to report $81.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the lowest is $80.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources reported sales of $75.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $342.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.50 million to $342.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $333.30 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is 86.50%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

