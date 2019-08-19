8,063 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,557. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

