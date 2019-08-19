$80.27 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $80.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.10 million and the lowest is $79.40 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $62.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $319.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $394.88 million, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $917,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,576 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 80.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 602,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.18.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

