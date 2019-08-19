$58.47 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $58.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $25.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.46 million to $211.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.41 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,187. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

