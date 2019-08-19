$544.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $544.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $545.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 782.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1,490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.