$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.03 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $6.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $23.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $23.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.24 billion to $26.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 374,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,924,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

