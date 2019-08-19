427,815 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 427,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,199,000. Hasbro makes up about 4.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hasbro by 88.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,408,000 after buying an additional 449,569 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 76.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,935 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $115.19. 23,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

