40,813 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after buying an additional 214,284 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,088 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $140,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.