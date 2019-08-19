3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,090.00. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,082.00, with a volume of 1,024,351 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,265 ($16.53) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.79), for a total value of £353,509.40 ($461,922.64). Also, insider Caroline Banszky purchased 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,882.78 ($19,446.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,370 shares of company stock worth $1,518,574 and have sold 172,089 shares worth $185,864,204.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

