$35.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $35.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.68 million and the lowest is $35.42 million. Ooma reported sales of $31.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $145.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.07 million, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Ooma stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 97,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ooma has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $64,302.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,791.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $25,979.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,628 shares of company stock valued at $284,541 in the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.