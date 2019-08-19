$346.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to post sales of $346.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.90 million and the highest is $351.40 million. Fitbit posted sales of $393.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 4,031,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $746.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fitbit by 38.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

