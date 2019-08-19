3,100 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

NYSE DE traded up $3.26 on Monday, hitting $152.49. 58,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

