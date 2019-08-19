2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.45, approximately 2,619,630 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,385,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Specifically, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 72,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.