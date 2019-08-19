$28.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $28.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $11.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $105.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $109.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.07 million, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $248.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

