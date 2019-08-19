$23.00 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $23.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.89 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Conifer reported sales of $24.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $92.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.15 million to $94.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.95 million, with estimates ranging from $87.09 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNFR. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 93,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $349,623.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 193,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 323,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

