$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Gabelli cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.06. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,899. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $70,795,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 388,168 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after purchasing an additional 187,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

