$161.50 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $161.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.79 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $136.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $679.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $708.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $767.83 million, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $818.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 805,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

