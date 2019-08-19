$152.20 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $152.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $154.40 million. H & R Block posted sales of $145.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 1,815,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

