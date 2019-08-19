10,749 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Colony Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 66.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 151,190 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 2,432.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 658,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 632,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,421. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

