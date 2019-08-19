$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

LFUS traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.72. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

