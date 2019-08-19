$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after acquiring an additional 877,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after acquiring an additional 709,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 337,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

