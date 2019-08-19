$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

COOP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 617,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,531,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

