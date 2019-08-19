$0.52 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRSP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cowen downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,305. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,486.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,328 shares of company stock valued at $300,927.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $63,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 338.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 39.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

