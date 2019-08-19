$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WHD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 319,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 396.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.