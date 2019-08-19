-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.08). Frontier Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

FTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $2.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,420 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 270,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 352,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 1,330,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Frontier Communications has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

