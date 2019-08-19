-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.00. Hess reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 238.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $99,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.97. Hess has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

