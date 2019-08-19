$0.09 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.22. GasLog reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

GLOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GasLog by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GasLog by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 7,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.08. GasLog has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

