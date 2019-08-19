$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Sailpoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,491. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $523,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $1,184,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,347. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,726,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 105.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 969,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,806,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

