ZPER Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $5,695.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit. In the last week, ZPER has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00065395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00366368 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006996 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,701,316 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

