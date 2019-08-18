zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €114.00 ($132.56).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €109.60 ($127.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $782.90 million and a P/E ratio of -423.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €161.10 ($187.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.