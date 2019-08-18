Zcoin Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $54.71 million and $1.43 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00064714 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Koinex, Indodax and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,352.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.01884012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.03063724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00739409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00848223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00511714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00134318 BTC.

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,118 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, BX Thailand, TDAX, Koinex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Indodax, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, QBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

