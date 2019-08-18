ZB (ZB) Price Down 10.6% This Week

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $57.26 million and approximately $80.32 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00270126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.01322696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,198,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

