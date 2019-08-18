ZB Price Down 9% Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $56.22 million and $60.48 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003397 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00268725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01308804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,198,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

