Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

PFGC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $272,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,683.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $861,280 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

