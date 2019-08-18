Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CLNC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

