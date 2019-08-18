Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post sales of $215.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.63 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $221.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $859.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.47 million to $866.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $853.83 million, with estimates ranging from $838.68 million to $874.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

SLG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,707. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after buying an additional 1,018,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 210.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 661,637 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 108.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,136,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,369,000 after buying an additional 590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.