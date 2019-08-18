Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 895,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.