Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $952.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,878. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $729,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.