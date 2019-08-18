Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $114,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Camtek by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $307,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 45,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

