Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Several research firms recently commented on ASLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. 63,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.11. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

