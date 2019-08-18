Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,776.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $147,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,400 shares of company stock worth $269,516 and sold 19,659 shares worth $464,239. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 64,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 221,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

