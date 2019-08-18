Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. UniFirst posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,700. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $201.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $139,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

